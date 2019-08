Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: what driveshaft lenght i need to install a yamaha pump and midshaft in my x2 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2006 Location montreal, qc Age 35 Posts 220 what driveshaft lenght i need to install a yamaha pump and midshaft in my x2 i ve seen a lot that wr3 shaft is the one to use but wr3 doesn t give me the right lenght to use. my friend have a lot of shaft in his garage but sadly he didn t mark what it was from. tomorrow i m going to his house and i need to know what is the lenght on the shaft i need so i can mesure it.

thanks X-2 :750 big pin, factory wet-pipe, single 48mm carb, sxr electric with Advent igintion Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules