Super Sexy ZXi 1100 electronics with SX-R mount bracket - $600
John at JetSkiSolutions does incredible work.
This is a complete swap with your ZXi electrical - you will need to either obtain a connector from John at JSS for your start/stop switch or cut this one off and wire new connectors.
$600 with $30 shipping
What you get:
Full JetSkiSolutions ignition system with clear blue waterproof box
JSS stator cover with JSS rewound and reconditioned stator
Hardware and turfed bracket for rear-mounting to SX-R firewall (stock location - I put four holes in my firewall and attached the box with long screws.)