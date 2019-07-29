 Super Sexy ZXi 1100 electronics with SX-R mount bracket - $600
pxctoday

  Today, 07:31 PM
    Shonuff
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Memphis (sometimes Muskegon)
    Super Sexy ZXi 1100 electronics with SX-R mount bracket - $600

    John at JetSkiSolutions does incredible work.
    This is a complete swap with your ZXi electrical - you will need to either obtain a connector from John at JSS for your start/stop switch or cut this one off and wire new connectors.

    $600 with $30 shipping

    What you get:

    Full JetSkiSolutions ignition system with clear blue waterproof box
    JSS stator cover with JSS rewound and reconditioned stator
    Hardware and turfed bracket for rear-mounting to SX-R firewall (stock location - I put four holes in my firewall and attached the box with long screws.)
    SUR #192
