 X2 650 exhaust problems.
pxctoday

  Today, 07:09 PM #1
    Austin1goss
    Austin1goss is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Bristolville oh
    Age
    26
    Posts
    27

    X2 650 exhaust problems.

    20190804_183841.jpg20190804_183856.jpg

    I bought a diverter style manifold when it showed up I realized it didnt have the threaded hole for the chamber mount. Si I made one with a piece of stainless angle and just had it mounted to the head pipe where the crankcase drain knob worked great until today. Have way through my ride it started to shake at high rpms open the hood to find that my mount broke off of the head pipe.......... bummer. How do you guys securely hold you exhaust still when the manifold is like this? Please help. Thank you.
  Today, 07:37 PM #2
    freekstyle
    freekstyle is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home freekstyle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,027

    Re: X2 650 exhaust problems.

    New manifold with the correct mounting boss. That will be your best option.
  Today, 08:07 PM #3
    Austin1goss
    Austin1goss is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Bristolville oh
    Age
    26
    Posts
    27

    Re: X2 650 exhaust problems.

    Damn anyone got a silver diverter 42mm. Manifold that hasn't bin tampered with? I still have my stock black ported manifold I may just have to go back to using it till another one pops up thanks.
  Today, 08:08 PM #4
    Austin1goss
    Austin1goss is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Bristolville oh
    Age
    26
    Posts
    27

    Re: X2 650 exhaust problems.

    Looks like alot of after market pipe use a lower mount that goes to the motor mount? I'm guessing. I though about maybe doing something like that?
