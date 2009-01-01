|
what 750 ebox is this
i was told this is an ssxi ebox but looking at pictures of what people say is an ssxi ebox i don't think it is
trying to figure out what im doing with my wiring and what can be elimated for my 750x2 swap
Re: what 750 ebox is this
Does it have a 3 pin (brown/black/brown) and a 2 pin (blue/green) connector for the stator/pickup? If so it is probably from a ZXi.
Re: what 750 ebox is this
the wires coming out of the stator i have 7... 2 browns 1 black 1 red 1 green 1 blue and 1 purple
Re: what 750 ebox is this
i have a small pin motor but the the stator and ebox were bought seperately
