 what 750 ebox is this
  Today, 06:38 PM
    hondamatt450
    what 750 ebox is this

    i was told this is an ssxi ebox but looking at pictures of what people say is an ssxi ebox i don't think it is
    trying to figure out what im doing with my wiring and what can be elimated for my 750x2 swap

    IMG_1222.jpg
  Today, 08:20 PM
    JonnyX2
    Re: what 750 ebox is this

    Does it have a 3 pin (brown/black/brown) and a 2 pin (blue/green) connector for the stator/pickup? If so it is probably from a ZXi.
  Today, 08:48 PM
    hondamatt450
    Re: what 750 ebox is this

    the wires coming out of the stator i have 7... 2 browns 1 black 1 red 1 green 1 blue and 1 purple
  Today, 08:50 PM
    hondamatt450
    Re: what 750 ebox is this

    i have a small pin motor but the the stator and ebox were bought seperately
