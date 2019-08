Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Mineral oil ok in my 94 spi? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location NC Posts 8 Mineral oil ok in my 94 spi? I have been trying to figure out if my seadoo has a rave valve. Im about to order 2 stroke oil and would like to run mineral oil since i can get 3 gallons of xps 2 stroke mineral oil locally for 65 bucks vs 3 gallons of synthetic for 140. I have only found mixed information about what years have a rave valve. So i'm hoping someone can clear it up for me.



It is a 1994 seadoo spi with a 587 engine. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2012 Location florida Posts 374 Re: Mineral oil ok in my 94 spi? ya you will be fine 95 hx 787

96 xp with miller motor

92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette

95 hx 78796 xp with miller motor92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules