 650 Runs Great Cold, Drops a Cylinder When Hot
  Today, 04:44 PM
    jobrown
    650 Runs Great Cold, Drops a Cylinder When Hot

    First time taking out the new ski, Sbn 44 on a 650 motor with fresh top end and high comp head with Coffmans exhaust, 86 with all original electronics.

    Went to the lake, figured I would have some tuning to do, ran perfect when the fuel made it through the lines. For about 30 seconds. The misfires and bogging started when over half throttle and after a minute it would bog down until you could even stay on plane. I adjusted the screws (2 turns out on both starting off) to get it to run rich or lean... each time the motor had a chance to sit for a few minutes it would crank up and pop out of the water so hard I could barely hold on. Screaming up the power band and back down again like all was well. after 30 seconds or less the cutting out would start. And then the bogging.

    Pulled the plugs to find plenty of black on the front (a bit blacker and sootier than Id like) but the rear plug would be just as black but also very washed with fuel. Leading me to believe the rear cylinder isnt firing.

    After some research Im trying to test the stator and CDI but my skills on a multimeter arent that sharp and Im not 100% understanding what the manual is telling me to look for.

    Thoughts?



  Today, 05:30 PM
    Benflynn
    Re: 650 Runs Great Cold, Drops a Cylinder When Hot

    When I experienced this it was cdi
