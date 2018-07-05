Selling my spec blaster with the following:
-62t/62t
-ADA head with 35cc domes
-factory b pipe with mod chamber
-44 carbs with primer and Riva flame arrestors
-pro tec intake manifold
-boyesen dual stage reeds
-dual cooling
-msd enhancer
-hooker 10/16 impeller
-worx 201 intake grate
-westcoast rideplate
-jettrim modified seat
-riva bars with ODI rogue grips
-rear sponsons
-dual hood struts
-2 versiplugs
Engine was rebuilt before the 2018 season and was raced last year. Ski has only been ridden one weekend in 2019. Paint was done in July 2018 along with the turf. The hull is in great condition on top and bottom. The registration is current and it is ready to ride!
Asking $4500
Located in Dawsonville, GA
20180809_191352.jpg
20190428_201333.jpg
20180705_113105.jpg20180705_113118.jpg