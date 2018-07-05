Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 Waveblaster Spec #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Dawsonville, GA Posts 110 1993 Waveblaster Spec Selling my spec blaster with the following:

-62t/62t

-ADA head with 35cc domes

-factory b pipe with mod chamber

-44 carbs with primer and Riva flame arrestors

-pro tec intake manifold

-boyesen dual stage reeds

-dual cooling

-msd enhancer

-hooker 10/16 impeller

-worx 201 intake grate

-westcoast rideplate

-jettrim modified seat

-riva bars with ODI rogue grips

-rear sponsons

-dual hood struts

-2 versiplugs



Engine was rebuilt before the 2018 season and was raced last year. Ski has only been ridden one weekend in 2019. Paint was done in July 2018 along with the turf. The hull is in great condition on top and bottom. The registration is current and it is ready to ride!



Asking $4500

Located in Dawsonville, GA



20180809_191352.jpg

20190428_201333.jpg

20180705_113105.jpg20180705_113118.jpg Sport Stock and Sport GP #346

-IPD Graphics -Lucas Oil

-Riva Racing -Jet Dynamics

-Extreem Throttle -Jettrim Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules