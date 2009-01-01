Wanted to do an inspection of impeller/wear ring. Removed the 6 bolts but cant remove the ride plate. There is some caulk/rtv near the front of the ride plate that I cut with a knife. Not sure if that is supposed to be there from factory or something previous owner added. I cut it at the seam as best I could.
I was thinking about going around with some plastic shims to try and pop it but wanted to make sure I didnt need to remove anything other then the 6 bolts before I put some extra pressure on it.
I have a 2007 GTX 155 if any of this is model specific.