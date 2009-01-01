 Removing Ride Plate
  Today, 01:15 PM
    personalt
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    NJ
    Posts
    6

    Removing Ride Plate

    Wanted to do an inspection of impeller/wear ring. Removed the 6 bolts but cant remove the ride plate. There is some caulk/rtv near the front of the ride plate that I cut with a knife. Not sure if that is supposed to be there from factory or something previous owner added. I cut it at the seam as best I could.

    I was thinking about going around with some plastic shims to try and pop it but wanted to make sure I didnt need to remove anything other then the 6 bolts before I put some extra pressure on it.

    I have a 2007 GTX 155 if any of this is model specific.
  Today, 01:33 PM
    Keno
    Frequent Poster Keno's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2010
    Location
    Kansas
    Age
    32
    Posts
    223

    Re: Removing Ride Plate

    You pull the pump out the back. Don't remove the ride plate. The RTV glues the ride plate in place. Leave it alone.
    http://seadoomanuals.net/manuals/200...hop-manual.php
    Around page 270. Read
  Today, 01:50 PM
    personalt
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    NJ
    Posts
    6

    Re: Removing Ride Plate

    ok.. I was just looking to inspect things a bit at this point.. I had figured the ride place was easiest access if I wanted to get a look at the pump and all the other cool stuff under the cover. but it is not advisable to do that I will just check manual and retorque the bolts and locktight if manual says those need locktight.
  Today, 03:12 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,656

    Re: Removing Ride Plate

    The ride plate is full of coolant you cant "inspect" anything by removing it.

    Pump is held to transom by 4 17mm nuts.
