Removing Ride Plate Wanted to do an inspection of impeller/wear ring. Removed the 6 bolts but cant remove the ride plate. There is some caulk/rtv near the front of the ride plate that I cut with a knife. Not sure if that is supposed to be there from factory or something previous owner added. I cut it at the seam as best I could.



I was thinking about going around with some plastic shims to try and pop it but wanted to make sure I didnt need to remove anything other then the 6 bolts before I put some extra pressure on it.



I have a 2007 GTX 155 if any of this is model specific.

Re: Removing Ride Plate You pull the pump out the back. Don't remove the ride plate. The RTV glues the ride plate in place. Leave it alone.

http://seadoomanuals.net/manuals/200...hop-manual.php

Around page 270. Read

RCW Brawler



Re: Removing Ride Plate ok.. I was just looking to inspect things a bit at this point.. I had figured the ride place was easiest access if I wanted to get a look at the pump and all the other cool stuff under the cover. but it is not advisable to do that I will just check manual and retorque the bolts and locktight if manual says those need locktight.

Re: Removing Ride Plate The ride plate is full of coolant you cant "inspect" anything by removing it.



