 Wear Ring - Need Replacement?
  Today, 01:09 PM #1
    personalt
    PWCToday Newbie
    Wear Ring - Need Replacement?

    I have a 2007 GTX 155 that I bought in the fall. Ski runs good but is what I think is a little slow for model. It seem to top out around 40-41 but think it should be closer to 50-55 from what I read. Most comments seem to point to wear ring so I took a closer look today. Here is a picture of the impeller/wear ring Shaft and impeller have some surface rust, leading edges of impeller seem okay to me. Thoughts? - I have 3 weeks until I take it on vacation for a week or could hold out until end of season.



  Today, 01:18 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Re: Wear Ring - Need Replacement?

    My 05 gtx is faster top end than my xp, way way faster than 45
  Today, 01:19 PM #3
    Benflynn
    Re: Wear Ring - Need Replacement?

    Ring looks pretty tight, impeller could be touched up. I used some pvc and locked out the opas
  Today, 01:29 PM #4
    personalt
    Re: Wear Ring - Need Replacement?

    Stupid question but for 'locked out the OPAS' do you mean you raised it up like in this video? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzjWwxo_0yE or totally removed those things and put a plate over them?
  Today, 03:24 PM #5
    Benflynn
    Re: Wear Ring - Need Replacement?

    Locked them up, the ski was unstable with them operating, they would drop at speed and it would lurch to one side. We test in a barge canal, whatever it is it is narrow and the ski initiating a turn at light speed was unnerving
