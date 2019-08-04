|
Wear Ring - Need Replacement?
I have a 2007 GTX 155 that I bought in the fall. Ski runs good but is what I think is a little slow for model. It seem to top out around 40-41 but think it should be closer to 50-55 from what I read. Most comments seem to point to wear ring so I took a closer look today. Here is a picture of the impeller/wear ring Shaft and impeller have some surface rust, leading edges of impeller seem okay to me. Thoughts? - I have 3 weeks until I take it on vacation for a week or could hold out until end of season.
My 05 gtx is faster top end than my xp, way way faster than 45
Ring looks pretty tight, impeller could be touched up. I used some pvc and locked out the opas
Stupid question but for 'locked out the OPAS' do you mean you raised it up like in this video? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzjWwxo_0yE or totally removed those things and put a plate over them?
Locked them up, the ski was unstable with them operating, they would drop at speed and it would lurch to one side. We test in a barge canal, whatever it is it is narrow and the ski initiating a turn at light speed was unnerving
