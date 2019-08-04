Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Wear Ring - Need Replacement? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location NJ Posts 6 Wear Ring - Need Replacement? I have a 2007 GTX 155 that I bought in the fall. Ski runs good but is what I think is a little slow for model. It seem to top out around 40-41 but think it should be closer to 50-55 from what I read. Most comments seem to point to wear ring so I took a closer look today. Here is a picture of the impeller/wear ring Shaft and impeller have some surface rust, leading edges of impeller seem okay to me. Thoughts? - I have 3 weeks until I take it on vacation for a week or could hold out until end of season.







IMG_20190804_123711.jpg #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,888 Re: Wear Ring - Need Replacement? My 05 gtx is faster top end than my xp, way way faster than 45 #3 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,888 Re: Wear Ring - Need Replacement? Ring looks pretty tight, impeller could be touched up. I used some pvc and locked out the opas #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location NJ Posts 6 Re: Wear Ring - Need Replacement? Stupid question but for 'locked out the OPAS' do you mean you raised it up like in this video? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzjWwxo_0yE or totally removed those things and put a plate over them? #5 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,888 Re: Wear Ring - Need Replacement? Locked them up, the ski was unstable with them operating, they would drop at speed and it would lurch to one side. We test in a barge canal, whatever it is it is narrow and the ski initiating a turn at light speed was unnerving Last edited by Benflynn; Today at 03:24 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules