 Fuel baffle questions
  Today, 01:01 PM #1
    bf15
    Fuel baffle questions

    So I took my gas tank out hoping to retrieve what I needed to get the fuel gauge working, and oddly enough there was no magnets in the fuel tank or in the baffle.

    The sponge float and bottom of the baffle were in the tank.

    Since I have it apart but no magnet is there a way I can test this before ordering anything. I'm hoping to only need a new style float.

    The back side of the board looks gunky, but the float side looks clean. Is there something I should do to clean the gunk off or is that normal?

    Is there supposed to be a screen on the baffle? There was no screen in the tank or attached to the baffle.

    How do you keep the bottom piece from falling out?

    Pics attached.



  Today, 02:57 PM #2
    jusdpomme
    Re: Fuel baffle questions

    You might want to look carefully into your fuel tank, last time I checked my baffle the magnet and the screen were chillin at the bottom, and every time I pulled the baffle out the screen/float would fall off 'cause the hole is too tight.

    If you want to test the baffle, take any medium force magnet, place it on the baffle and look at your fuel gauge, it should change as you move up and down the baffle. You might need to click the start button without the lanyard to get the electronics working though.
