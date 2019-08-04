|
|
-
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Fuel baffle questions
You might want to look carefully into your fuel tank, last time I checked my baffle the magnet and the screen were chillin at the bottom, and every time I pulled the baffle out the screen/float would fall off 'cause the hole is too tight.
If you want to test the baffle, take any medium force magnet, place it on the baffle and look at your fuel gauge, it should change as you move up and down the baffle. You might need to click the start button without the lanyard to get the electronics working though.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Myself
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules