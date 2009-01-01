I have an issue with the rpms going up and down very irregular. It works fine on idle but hesitates when reving. I have changed fuel filters and fuel pump without result. After reading about it ive stumbeled upon serveras cases with exactly the same symptoms that was solved with a replacement air compressor.

How hard is it to pull it off? I started but couldnt reach one of three screws, do you have to pull the engine to get to it and replace it? Is there any guide for replacing the air compressor?