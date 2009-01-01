Hey all,
I have been out of the JS world for around 10 years. I picked up a 88 JS550 that needs a top end. I was wondering if someone could tell me the head/cylinder torque specs?
Also, the 38mm carb has an additional adjustment screw on the side that I dont know what its for, my PJS powered skis didnt have it. Near the screw there is a small hose that connects to the carb and comes from something mounted on the inside of the hull. It looks like oil line hose but the ski has no oil tank or injection pump. So I am not sure what its for.
Thanks for any help.