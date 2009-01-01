 88 JS550 questions
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 09:33 AM #1
    wrench
    wrench is online now
    I dream skis wrench's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    Baldwin Kansas
    Age
    30
    Posts
    603

    88 JS550 questions

    Hey all,

    I have been out of the JS world for around 10 years. I picked up a 88 JS550 that needs a top end. I was wondering if someone could tell me the head/cylinder torque specs?

    Also, the 38mm carb has an additional adjustment screw on the side that I dont know what its for, my PJS powered skis didnt have it. Near the screw there is a small hose that connects to the carb and comes from something mounted on the inside of the hull. It looks like oil line hose but the ski has no oil tank or injection pump. So I am not sure what its for.

    Thanks for any help.
    99 Seadoo XP Limited- Hot Rods Crank, LA Sleeve, Pro X Pistons, Rossier Stage 1 Kit ( jet kit, proks, carbontech reeds, milled head,) R&D Stuffers, R&D Intake, Primer, Oil Block Off, 15/21 Solas Concord
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:58 AM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    2,041

    Re: 88 JS550 questions

    That carb is a BN44. You have three screws, idele mix, low mix, and high mix. That top hose goes to the rev limiter.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -92 750SS
    -81 JS440
    Parts for sale HERE
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:37 AM #3
    wrench
    wrench is online now
    I dream skis wrench's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    Baldwin Kansas
    Age
    30
    Posts
    603

    Re: 88 JS550 questions

    Thank you, so the rev limiter on these works by limiting fuel supply?
    99 Seadoo XP Limited- Hot Rods Crank, LA Sleeve, Pro X Pistons, Rossier Stage 1 Kit ( jet kit, proks, carbontech reeds, milled head,) R&D Stuffers, R&D Intake, Primer, Oil Block Off, 15/21 Solas Concord
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 7 guests)

  1. wrench

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 