Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 88 JS550 questions #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2005 Location Baldwin Kansas Age 30 Posts 603 88 JS550 questions Hey all,



I have been out of the JS world for around 10 years. I picked up a 88 JS550 that needs a top end. I was wondering if someone could tell me the head/cylinder torque specs?



Also, the 38mm carb has an additional adjustment screw on the side that I dont know what its for, my PJS powered skis didnt have it. Near the screw there is a small hose that connects to the carb and comes from something mounted on the inside of the hull. It looks like oil line hose but the ski has no oil tank or injection pump. So I am not sure what its for.



That carb is a BN44. You have three screws, idele mix, low mix, and high mix. That top hose goes to the rev limiter.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) -

-92 750SS

-81 JS440

