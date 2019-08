Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 won’t start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location Ontario Age 28 Posts 39 X2 won’t start Help

i bought this 1990 x2 650. Not running.

It has a new aftermarket coil/CDI, stator, and voltage regulator/rectifier.



Carb has been rebuilt plugs are a new spark jumps a quarter inch on the tester nice and blue. I remove the fly wheel to check stator or position and woodruff key.

Compression is 180 psi per cylinder. (Mariner head).



Puzzled plz help tractor beam ------------------------------- dock Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules