Thread: 92 Tandem Sport

92 Tandem Sport Have a 92TS for sale , whole or parts. Really nice hull, bright white, colors are bright, unfaded. Rubber mats are nice, no splits cracks. P.O. blew out the rear pump bearing, pump is ok, has Solas S.S. impeller. Runs fine, easy fix. I can provide new shaft, bearings and seals. Seat is stained but no rips. 38mm carbed silver motor. Just looking for a quick sale. $ 400.00. Will deliver, 50 cents per mile.



If it comes to it :



650 54 H.P. engine, less exhaust, intake manifolds and carb. $300.00 shipped.



Lanyard face plate or complete switch with wiring to e-box $50.00 shipped.



Exhaust Manifold for 38mm carb $45.00 shipped



Intake and carb 38mm $75.00 shipped, will separate,



Have 650 starters. $30.00 shipped



Flywheel / Igniters, mint $40.00 shipped



Mint 92' Kawasaki 650 oem reeds, $50.00 shipped Group K " We tested against many aftermarket reeds, They are as good as any out there."



96' " green" 650 38mm intake. $ 30,00 shipped



Battery straps fo' yo' azz. $ 20.00 a set shipped



e-box $75.00 shipped............ If I have missed something you want PM me.



96' 650 " Green" stator cover. $ 25.00 comes with o-rings and Bendix sleeve and spring, Attached Images

009.JPG (1.68 MB, 1 views) 010.JPG (2.04 MB, 1 views) '94 Kawi TS

2002 Kawi STX-R



