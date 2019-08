Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Choke #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Uk Age 37 Posts 12 Choke Went oug on my sxr800 tonight and about a hour in stopped for a rest, started it back up and it was boggy and would only run good with the choke on 1/4 turn, and ideas? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules