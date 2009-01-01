Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Can oil cooler passages become clogged. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location FL Posts 33 Can oil cooler passages become clogged. I have an 2004 aquatrax. The oil pressure gauge I installed is showing higher than normal pressure. I changed the oil filter. And checked the pressure relief valve. The relief valve still opens and closes smoothly. And its openings are clear. My question is the oil cooler is next in line of flow from the oil filter. Is it possible the oil cooler is clogged up? Increasing oil pressure. By the way the gauge holds steady, no bouncing of the needle thanks. Any other ideas would be appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules