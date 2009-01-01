I have an 2004 aquatrax. The oil pressure gauge I installed is showing higher than normal pressure. I changed the oil filter. And checked the pressure relief valve. The relief valve still opens and closes smoothly. And its openings are clear. My question is the oil cooler is next in line of flow from the oil filter. Is it possible the oil cooler is clogged up? Increasing oil pressure. By the way the gauge holds steady, no bouncing of the needle thanks. Any other ideas would be appreciated.