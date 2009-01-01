Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Micro touch ecwi issues #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,876 Micro touch ecwi issues My microtouch is not closing at higher rpm, pegging my rpm at 6400ish. Its in a 96xp rev limiter and ecwi. Any ideas why its not closing? The valve is closed while off and at idle. It clicks once when power comes on. I do have no Rez plugs and thigh the mt instructions dont mention them, the factory pipe instructions do say only to use Rez plugs so that could be it but Im dubious. Any ideas? The added water definitely adds power till about 6000 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

