My microtouch is not closing at higher rpm, pegging my rpm at 6400ish. Its in a 96xp rev limiter and ecwi. Any ideas why its not closing? The valve is closed while off and at idle. It clicks once when power comes on. I do have no Rez plugs and thigh the mt instructions dont mention them, the factory pipe instructions do say only to use Rez plugs so that could be it but Im dubious. Any ideas? The added water definitely adds power till about 6000