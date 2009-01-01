|
Top Dog
Micro touch ecwi issues
My microtouch is not closing at higher rpm, pegging my rpm at 6400ish. Its in a 96xp rev limiter and ecwi. Any ideas why its not closing? The valve is closed while off and at idle. It clicks once when power comes on. I do have no Rez plugs and thigh the mt instructions dont mention them, the factory pipe instructions do say only to use Rez plugs so that could be it but Im dubious. Any ideas? The added water definitely adds power till about 6000
