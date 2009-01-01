|
|
-
Am I kidding myself?
1987 JS 550. I was reading 80 ohms to the exciter coil so I pulled it apart. I found oil and water inside the cover so I know the front seal is gone. It was a mess in there and I cleaned it all up and now when I measure the exciter coil it reads 140 ohms just like it should. Im tempted to put it back together and see if it runs, am I just getting myself that this coil is OK?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- fastcar396
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules