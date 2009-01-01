 SXR part out
Thread: SXR part out

  Today, 08:26 AM #1
    bigdogtim
    bigdogtim is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bigdogtim's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Tampa, FL
    Posts
    3,494

    SXR part out

    I maybe parting out this ski if I get enough interests
    Attached Images Attached Images
  Today, 10:10 AM #2
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is offline
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    39
    Posts
    583

    Re: SXR part out

    Interested
    How much for exhaust, whole motor?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 10:24 AM #3
    josh977
    josh977 is online now
    I dream skis josh977's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    40
    Posts
    537

    Re: SXR part out

    Also interested in the fpp setup

    Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
  Today, 10:38 AM #4
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,872

    Re: SXR part out

    I might like the hull if it still has pole and pump
