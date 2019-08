Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 760 won't start cold #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2018 Location jmgh,gh,gh,fh Posts 54 760 won't start cold Hi, 760 won't start cold. Have to dribble some gas into carbs. Then starts right up and is fine for rest of day. Tried choke on, throttle full open and crank for a few seconds(which works on my kawasaki) but no start. Have to dribble the gas. I'm aware of primer kits but want to fix the problem so it works as built. What do I need to replace.



Re: 760 won't start cold

Turn the pilot screws out about 1.5 turns from where they are at right now, you will probably have to readjust the idle speed after doing this. Put it in the water and run the ski, if it will idle for over a minute or so and leave without hesitation leave it as is. if it stumbles after idling for a minute turn the screws back in till it leaves correctly, now if everything else in the carbs is correct it should now crank with no choke.

