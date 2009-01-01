|
|
-
need help finding rideplate for 1994 spi
Hey guys,
I have a 1994 seadoo spi. I need a extended rideplate. Everywhere i look it seems i find 1990-92,93, or 95+ years for the rideplate extenders. nothing for 1994 spi's. Could someone please help me locate an item intendd for the 1994spi. I have severe porpoising. I was going ot get hull extenders, but my ski doesent have existing tabs, or a flat surface on the rear sides to mount them to, so a rideplate is my only option to help fix this.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules