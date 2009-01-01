 WTB Stock SX-R driveshaft
  Yesterday, 09:55 PM
    Shonuff
    WTB Stock SX-R driveshaft

    You have one, I need one.
    Let me buy yours.

    Thanks in advance.
    SUR #192
  Yesterday, 10:34 PM
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: WTB Stock SX-R driveshaft

    Same as a sxi pro?
  Yesterday, 10:48 PM
    Mxmaster8
    Re: WTB Stock SX-R driveshaft

    Quote Originally Posted by Rushford_Ripper View Post
    Same as a sxi pro?
    They are not the same as sxi pro. I have one for sale. Pm me.

