Kawasaki 750 x2 46sbn carb issue

I have went through the carb. Bought a. New one still have the same issue. Will only start with pump unhooked. Then can plug it in. Runs great. Shut it off won't restart. I bought the jet kit from watcon talked to him about it. Said check height of the needle arm. Did that according to what he said. Same issue. Sounds great when it runs. Haven't ridden it in weeks now cuz I'm tired of messing with it. Tempted to ditch the carb and go back to stock and see if it runs that way. Cuz it started awesome with that one.



Build specs

750 big pin.

26cc head west coast 165 compression

factory pipe

Drilled stock water box

Lightened flywheel

46sbn carb (which is giving issues)



Does anyone have any insight on what I'm doing wrong with the carb that the needle isn't seating properly?



Any help would be great thanks in advance

95 X2 650 Factory Pipe, WC head

