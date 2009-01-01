I have went through the carb. Bought a. New one still have the same issue. Will only start with pump unhooked. Then can plug it in. Runs great. Shut it off won't restart. I bought the jet kit from watcon talked to him about it. Said check height of the needle arm. Did that according to what he said. Same issue. Sounds great when it runs. Haven't ridden it in weeks now cuz I'm tired of messing with it. Tempted to ditch the carb and go back to stock and see if it runs that way. Cuz it started awesome with that one.
Build specs
750 big pin.
26cc head west coast 165 compression
factory pipe
Drilled stock water box
Lightened flywheel
46sbn carb (which is giving issues)
Does anyone have any insight on what I'm doing wrong with the carb that the needle isn't seating properly?
Any help would be great thanks in advance