2013 Yamaha FZS For Sale
2013 Yamaha FZS for sale, asking $8750 obo
Original Owner
135 hours
Full service 10 hours ago (125 hours)
Maintained by Palm Beach Water Craft
Have all service records, manuals, and paperwork
Flushed after every use
No modifications
Overall condition 8/10 (normal wear and tear)
Comes with OEM Yamaha cover
Comes with a galvanized Continental trailer
SOLD AS IS
Contact for more pictures or to set up a viewing
Located in Boynton Beach, FL
