Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2013 Yamaha FZS For Sale #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2011 Location Boca Raton, Fl Posts 63 2013 Yamaha FZS For Sale 2013 Yamaha FZS for sale, asking $8750 obo



Original Owner

135 hours

Full service 10 hours ago (125 hours)

Maintained by Palm Beach Water Craft

Have all service records, manuals, and paperwork

Flushed after every use

No modifications

Overall condition 8/10 (normal wear and tear)

Comes with OEM Yamaha cover

Comes with a galvanized Continental trailer

SOLD AS IS



Contact for more pictures or to set up a viewing



Located in Boynton Beach, FL



