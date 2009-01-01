 1994 750sx and 1989 650sx, want to trade both for an sxr 800 IN MN
pxctoday

  Today, 08:51 PM #1
    MitchInMN
    MitchInMN is offline
    PWCToday Regular MitchInMN's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Prior Lake, MN
    Posts
    63

    1994 750sx and 1989 650sx, want to trade both for an sxr 800 IN MN

    2 extremely reliable skis that I have loved owning, but its time for me to pass along a few skis and thin the herd. My ideal situation would be to trade for an sxr, as thats the ski Im really after. Open to offers on both though.

    750sx
    mostly stock
    155 per hole
    Jet dynamics scoop grate
    rideplate (I think its an R&D)
    finger throttle
    oil blockoff
    Crankcase blockoff
    new turf
    crank seals and carb rebuild the winter before last
    Has miss-matched tray sides in the back, missing the fire extinguisher compartment surround
    handle pole had repair some time before I owned it, its a little rough up close but I hardly even notice it anymore. Its right up by the bottom of the chin pad.
    absolutely awesome ski, ive loved every minute on it.


    650sx
    really original ski
    150 per hole
    Jet dynamics scoop grate
    rend rideplate
    oil blockoff
    crank seals and carb rebuild 2 winters ago as well (done at the same time by the same guy)
    a few dents and dings but just a really awesome original ski with a few upgrades to make it easier to ride.

    Will get get some pictures up once I get them over to my computer.
    1998 750sxi pro
    1994 750sx
    1989 650sx
    1987 550/650 swap
    1984 js550
  Today, 08:53 PM #2
    MitchInMN
    MitchInMN is offline
    PWCToday Regular MitchInMN's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Prior Lake, MN
    Posts
    63

    Re: 1994 750sx and 1989 650sx, want to trade both for an sxr 800 IN MN

    C3FAA3F3-1EC4-4380-8E14-9456A2C9EDE0.jpegBDFB3E6C-F48B-4528-A75F-618F67A3B285.jpeg405FECB0-0301-46F5-860E-DA249511709B.jpeg1A6EEC46-A5F6-4020-830F-02045EA977B3.jpeg
