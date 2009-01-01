2 extremely reliable skis that I have loved owning, but its time for me to pass along a few skis and thin the herd. My ideal situation would be to trade for an sxr, as thats the ski Im really after. Open to offers on both though.
750sx
mostly stock
155 per hole
Jet dynamics scoop grate
rideplate (I think its an R&D)
finger throttle
oil blockoff
Crankcase blockoff
new turf
crank seals and carb rebuild the winter before last
Has miss-matched tray sides in the back, missing the fire extinguisher compartment surround
handle pole had repair some time before I owned it, its a little rough up close but I hardly even notice it anymore. Its right up by the bottom of the chin pad.
absolutely awesome ski, ive loved every minute on it.
650sx
really original ski
150 per hole
Jet dynamics scoop grate
rend rideplate
oil blockoff
crank seals and carb rebuild 2 winters ago as well (done at the same time by the same guy)
a few dents and dings but just a really awesome original ski with a few upgrades to make it easier to ride.
Will get get some pictures up once I get them over to my computer.