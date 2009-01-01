|
99 ZXI 1100 water pisser is cold.
Just got my 1100 running again this summer and noticed that the water discharge from the water pisser is tap cold. There is decent pressure, no more than usual, but the water temperature doesn't change from the tap. I let the ski run for about 5 or 10 minutes then got concerned about it overheating or something since the water wasn't heating up. I did notice the water coming from the exhaust had heated up reasonably but not too hot to touch. I don't recall that being an issue last year with the pisser. Maybe it will heat up with it in the water and not on the hose.
Re: 99 ZXI 1100 water pisser is cold.
reduce water flow at the hose and temps will go up.
Re: 99 ZXI 1100 water pisser is cold.
