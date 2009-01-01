Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 99 ZXI 1100 water pisser is cold. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Alabama Age 25 Posts 3 99 ZXI 1100 water pisser is cold. Just got my 1100 running again this summer and noticed that the water discharge from the water pisser is tap cold. There is decent pressure, no more than usual, but the water temperature doesn't change from the tap. I let the ski run for about 5 or 10 minutes then got concerned about it overheating or something since the water wasn't heating up. I did notice the water coming from the exhaust had heated up reasonably but not too hot to touch. I don't recall that being an issue last year with the pisser. Maybe it will heat up with it in the water and not on the hose. #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,954 Re: 99 ZXI 1100 water pisser is cold. reduce water flow at the hose and temps will go up. #3 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,869 Re: 99 ZXI 1100 water pisser is cold. Roll tide Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules