 99 ZXI 1100 water pisser is cold.
  Today, 05:38 PM
    InferPurple
    InferPurple is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Alabama
    Age
    25
    Posts
    3

    99 ZXI 1100 water pisser is cold.

    Just got my 1100 running again this summer and noticed that the water discharge from the water pisser is tap cold. There is decent pressure, no more than usual, but the water temperature doesn't change from the tap. I let the ski run for about 5 or 10 minutes then got concerned about it overheating or something since the water wasn't heating up. I did notice the water coming from the exhaust had heated up reasonably but not too hot to touch. I don't recall that being an issue last year with the pisser. Maybe it will heat up with it in the water and not on the hose.
  Today, 07:38 PM
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,954

    Re: 99 ZXI 1100 water pisser is cold.

    reduce water flow at the hose and temps will go up.
  Today, 08:42 PM
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,869

    Re: 99 ZXI 1100 water pisser is cold.

    Roll tide
