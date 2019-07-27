 Seadoo 787 Mel Miller Motor For Sale
pxctoday

  Today, 05:07 PM #1
    1blkc5
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Oct 2012
    Location
    florida
    Posts
    372

    Seadoo 787 Mel Miller Motor For Sale

    I'm selling a complete 787 Miller motor. The top end is 1st over oem Seadoo pistons and Seadoo caged wrist pin bearings . Newmiller bored the cylinders and machined the rave valves. The bottom end is freshened up with a newer SBT crankshaft along with oem Seadoo outter seals. The motor had a Hot Rods crank installed. The center bearing seized which forced a rebuild; there's no damage done to the motor. The cylinders are ported, raves are widened and the bottom end is ported along with reinforcement plates which were added. The starter is very weak. A factory spec 1 pipe and modified West Coast Mikuni 44mm carbs are included but the flame arrestors are not included. Today the motor was ran for 1 hr with a couple of heat cycles varying the throttle. The motor has the Miller stampings; I believe it's phase 1. It's completely fogged and ready to race!!!! This motor was assembled and ran by SeadooGuy13 who is on this forum...many of you may know him. $1500.

    The reason I'm selling is because I want a pump gas motor and am looking for Seadoo 787 pistons and a crank. Also, I'd be willing to trade this motor for the pistons, crank shaft plus cash.

    Thx for looking!

    20190727_095152.jpg20190802_132036.jpgimage3.jpeg
    95 hx 787
    96 xp with miller motor
    92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette
  Today, 05:31 PM #2
    seadooguy13
    Resident Guru seadooguy13's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    on the water
    Posts
    1,147

    Re: Seadoo 787 Mel Miller Motor For Sale

    I have a video of it running today I can send it to anyone interested


