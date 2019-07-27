Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Seadoo 787 Mel Miller Motor For Sale #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2012 Location florida Posts 372 Seadoo 787 Mel Miller Motor For Sale I'm selling a complete 787 Miller motor. The top end is 1st over oem Seadoo pistons and Seadoo caged wrist pin bearings . Newmiller bored the cylinders and machined the rave valves. The bottom end is freshened up with a newer SBT crankshaft along with oem Seadoo outter seals. The motor had a Hot Rods crank installed. The center bearing seized which forced a rebuild; there's no damage done to the motor. The cylinders are ported, raves are widened and the bottom end is ported along with reinforcement plates which were added. The starter is very weak. A factory spec 1 pipe and modified West Coast Mikuni 44mm carbs are included but the flame arrestors are not included. Today the motor was ran for 1 hr with a couple of heat cycles varying the throttle. The motor has the Miller stampings; I believe it's phase 1. It's completely fogged and ready to race!!!! This motor was assembled and ran by SeadooGuy13 who is on this forum...many of you may know him. $1500.



The reason I'm selling is because I want a pump gas motor and am looking for Seadoo 787 pistons and a crank. Also, I'd be willing to trade this motor for the pistons, crank shaft plus cash.



Thx for looking!



20190727_095152.jpg20190802_132036.jpgimage3.jpeg 95 hx 787

96 xp with miller motor

92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette

95 hx 78796 xp with miller motor92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2012 Location on the water Posts 1,147 Re: Seadoo 787 Mel Miller Motor For Sale I have a video of it running today I can send it to anyone interested





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules