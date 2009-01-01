|
|
-
In search of 300sx motor
Hey guys Im looking for a complete motor for a 300sx. I wanted to post here instead of WTB section since I do not want to deal with shipping and am willing to drive a couple hours or so to pick up in northern california area. PM me if you have one and what price your asking, I am in Colfax, CA area. Thanks!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- SBrider
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules