 Issues with SXR-1500 - Please Help!!!
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:05 PM #1
    wjelmer
    wjelmer is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    San Diego, CA
    Age
    31
    Posts
    114

    Issues with SXR-1500 - Please Help!!!

    So I bought a SXR 1500, it only has about 10 hours on it. I took it to the mechanic to have the oil changed. Then we got to the lake yesterday and ski wont rev up, ski will only do like 10 miles an hour. It's under warranty, but we are camping and this is going to ruin my weekend if this thing doesn't start running right. Any ideas???
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:42 PM #2
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,952

    Re: Issues with SXR-1500 - Please Help!!!

    check wiring harness for something disconnected.mechanic probably pulled something loose .are you getting water at the pisser?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 