So I bought a SXR 1500, it only has about 10 hours on it. I took it to the mechanic to have the oil changed. Then we got to the lake yesterday and ski wont rev up, ski will only do like 10 miles an hour. It's under warranty, but we are camping and this is going to ruin my weekend if this thing doesn't start running right. Any ideas???

check wiring harness for something disconnected.mechanic probably pulled something loose .are you getting water at the pisser?

