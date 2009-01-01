Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS300/650 Conversion #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2009 Location Ontario, Canada Age 42 Posts 506 JS300/650 Conversion I finally got this thing done. A project I've been tripping over in the garage for a few years. Feels good to complete it. I am waiting on a bolt for the manifold but have been test driving it until it arrives. Contrary to a lot of posts condemning the 440 pump I am loving the results. It pulls like a highly modified PP550. Very stable with no porpoising. The shocking part is how well it starts. If you just tap the start button if fires up immediately and then purrs like a kitten. Hit the throttle and it roars like a lion. Shout out to John Ziggler at Watcon for being a great supplier of parts and knowledge.



That thing is righteous!! It's funny but a lot of guys condemn the pumps on FX1s as well, but fact of the matter is an FX1 has more pop right out of the box than an SJ does. Haters gonna hate.

