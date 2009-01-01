 Anyone Tried the SBN44 clone on ebay?
  Today, 08:47 AM
    Captianloud
    Captianloud is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Pennsylvania
    Age
    44
    Posts
    3

    Anyone Tried the SBN44 clone on ebay?

    No speculation please. If you tried one great, what kinda feedback do you have, if not please leave opinions out of the discussion.

    I'm looking for real empirical data. Things like "never trust Chinese junk" are opinions.


    https://www.ebay.com/itm/Aftermarket....c100752.m1982

    sbn clone.png
  Today, 09:15 AM
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,866

    Re: Anyone Tried the SBN44 clone on ebay?

    Well, there are tru sbn available for less than these fakes
