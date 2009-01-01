|
drop in ready kawi 1100 with head reeds filters timing advanced dried pipe ect
Selling a complete sxr 1100 motor runs great no issues im going with a bigger motor. List of mods below
Only selling cause im going with a bigger motor
low hour Kawi ZXI1100 powerplant
v force reeds and reed spacer
ADA Pump gas head
Stock rejetted carbs, breathers, adaptors
R&D timing advance
custom ebox with all electronics
exhaust with dried pipe mod
Complete drop in ready motor
turns 7600 RPM with my current set up
Asking $1500 plus shipping
f35ea28b1c4189284fa31a1c6d815d5d.jpg
