 drop in ready kawi 1100 with head reeds filters timing advanced dried pipe ect
    drop in ready kawi 1100 with head reeds filters timing advanced dried pipe ect

    Selling a complete sxr 1100 motor runs great no issues im going with a bigger motor. List of mods below

    Only selling cause im going with a bigger motor

    low hour Kawi ZXI1100 powerplant
    v force reeds and reed spacer
    ADA Pump gas head
    Stock rejetted carbs, breathers, adaptors
    R&D timing advance
    custom ebox with all electronics
    exhaust with dried pipe mod
    Complete drop in ready motor
    turns 7600 RPM with my current set up

    Asking $1500 plus shipping
    f35ea28b1c4189284fa31a1c6d815d5d.jpg



