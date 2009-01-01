Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: drop in ready kawi 1100 with head reeds filters timing advanced dried pipe ect #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2006 Location Bay City Michigan Age 33 Posts 216 drop in ready kawi 1100 with head reeds filters timing advanced dried pipe ect Selling a complete sxr 1100 motor runs great no issues im going with a bigger motor. List of mods below



Only selling cause im going with a bigger motor



low hour Kawi ZXI1100 powerplant

v force reeds and reed spacer

ADA Pump gas head

Stock rejetted carbs, breathers, adaptors

R&D timing advance

custom ebox with all electronics

exhaust with dried pipe mod

Complete drop in ready motor

turns 7600 RPM with my current set up



Asking $1500 plus shipping

f35ea28b1c4189284fa31a1c6d815d5d.jpg







. Last edited by superstock1986; Today at 08:54 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules