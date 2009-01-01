Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 Big Pin long block(kinda) #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2016 Location New Mexico Age 31 Posts 177 750 Big Pin long block(kinda) Selling the motor from my x2. This was literally running 2 weekends ago. Has a fresh Wsm std bore top end with about 5 rides on it, ex ports cleaned up, block off plate, B stamp head(made roughly 200psi w/Westcoast head), dual cdk2s with stock jetting, tau ceti fas. This was originally from a ssxi sitdown. Will not come with the stator and flywheel(but is set up to run 650 stuff if you want to which is what I ran). Add your exhaust and electrical and you are ready to run. $750.00 shipped to lower 48 plus PayPal fees if not gifted. Attached Images 25086738-E237-4A19-BFC0-036AA4C989CF.jpeg (3.56 MB, 4 views)

25086738-E237-4A19-BFC0-036AA4C989CF.jpeg (3.56 MB, 4 views) 4E0A3328-EC64-47C8-AFB6-9A6134222D4B.jpeg (2.52 MB, 4 views)

4E0A3328-EC64-47C8-AFB6-9A6134222D4B.jpeg (2.52 MB, 4 views) DFB0DE67-48FB-4B10-B944-DAD4A5B8E96C.jpeg (3.53 MB, 4 views)

DFB0DE67-48FB-4B10-B944-DAD4A5B8E96C.jpeg (3.53 MB, 4 views) 4E7543AF-7B38-49E5-977C-BE808B8047A8.jpeg (3.26 MB, 4 views)

4E7543AF-7B38-49E5-977C-BE808B8047A8.jpeg (3.26 MB, 4 views) 6E4E33FD-2E0B-4285-9C47-12DD060133C1.jpeg (3.65 MB, 3 views)

6E4E33FD-2E0B-4285-9C47-12DD060133C1.jpeg (3.65 MB, 3 views) 8EDBDC5A-8FAB-43E7-B7E5-CA9C46CC3E06.jpeg (3.65 MB, 2 views)

