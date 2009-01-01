Selling the motor from my x2. This was literally running 2 weekends ago. Has a fresh Wsm std bore top end with about 5 rides on it, ex ports cleaned up, block off plate, B stamp head(made roughly 200psi w/Westcoast head), dual cdk2s with stock jetting, tau ceti fas. This was originally from a ssxi sitdown. Will not come with the stator and flywheel(but is set up to run 650 stuff if you want to which is what I ran). Add your exhaust and electrical and you are ready to run. $750.00 shipped to lower 48 plus PayPal fees if not gifted.