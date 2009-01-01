Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx 4 wire stator to 5 wire ebox. Melted ebox fix #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Buffalo Age 24 Posts 24 650sx 4 wire stator to 5 wire ebox. Melted ebox fix Hello,



I'm currently attempting to wire a 4 wire stator to a 5 wire 650sx ebox. Originally my stator came loose and sucked into the flywheel magnets which shorted a few things.



I had replaced the stator, regulator, and cdi and prior to the incident the solenoid. Unfortunately none of the colors match the original manual diagram colors.



I put the new parts together based on connection types and wire lengths, as well as ground the extra wire from the regulator.



When I connected the battery the ski didn't turn over and the wires from the solenoid, as well as one from the regulator fried.



After purchasing a new solenoid and likely new regulator, how should I handle the extra wire from the regulator, and are any other changes needed?



