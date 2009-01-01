|
650sx 4 wire stator to 5 wire ebox. Melted ebox fix
I'm currently attempting to wire a 4 wire stator to a 5 wire 650sx ebox. Originally my stator came loose and sucked into the flywheel magnets which shorted a few things.
I had replaced the stator, regulator, and cdi and prior to the incident the solenoid. Unfortunately none of the colors match the original manual diagram colors.
I put the new parts together based on connection types and wire lengths, as well as ground the extra wire from the regulator.
When I connected the battery the ski didn't turn over and the wires from the solenoid, as well as one from the regulator fried.
After purchasing a new solenoid and likely new regulator, how should I handle the extra wire from the regulator, and are any other changes needed?
Thank you
