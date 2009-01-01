I have a zxi motor I'm intending to put into a 650 hull. I have a faulty zxi ebox, a supposedly good zxi ebox, and a flywheel, stator, and ebox from a ssxi. My question.. is the zxi ignition better than the ssxi? I have a 96 sxi with the non-zxi style electronics which has been nothing short of perfectly reliable since forever..

Any thoughts would be greatly appreciated..