Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: big pin electrical.. zxi vs ssxi #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Indiana Age 54 Posts 40 big pin electrical.. zxi vs ssxi I have a zxi motor I'm intending to put into a 650 hull. I have a faulty zxi ebox, a supposedly good zxi ebox, and a flywheel, stator, and ebox from a ssxi. My question.. is the zxi ignition better than the ssxi? I have a 96 sxi with the non-zxi style electronics which has been nothing short of perfectly reliable since forever..



Any thoughts would be greatly appreciated.. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules