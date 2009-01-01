Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Hooker 10/16 prop? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2014 Location Texas Age 29 Posts 117 Hooker 10/16 prop? So I have the hooker 10/16 on my small pin 750 X2 with no port work, just bolt on parts and I have questions....

Impros I talked to over the phone and he recommended this prop as I told him everything I was putting on this ski and I'm tickled pink but then disappointed at the same time lol. I'll start off with the good,



It's a friggin rocket on bottom end. People who has rode this ski says it hits hard or harder than a piped dual carb 701 ski. I get about 4 minutes of ride time on it and my arms are toasted from pump and my grip literally wants to give out and my hands go into cramps trying to hold onto this thing, it's an animal. I love the bottom end and belive this or not, but it pulls with same punch as bottom end all the way to top end until it bangs off the rpms, so wicked! I'm very satisfied with the power/pull of this prop, but then the negative side is...



I'm only getting 44mph top speed on this prop confirmed with the gopro hero 7 gps . It also spins out to max RPM @ 7900...lol that's not ideal. So I dont think this prop is right for my build top end wise but is perfect for bottom to mid. I dont want to lose this arm ripping power but I want atleast 50mph out of this ski considering I have over $5k in this build.



I dont know anything about props in pitches and the geometry that goes into them. If I can find a prop that keeps this shredding power and hits 50mph or more that keeps the pulling power from bottom to top like this 10/16 does.... that's the prop I'll keep for life lmao. I'm researching now trying to find insite on the right prop so figured I'd make a post for the hooker 10/16 to see what would be a better option. If anyone has ideas for me that knows about props that races and has good understanding of these things or how I can get more out of this prop I'm all ears lol. Pump stays loaded so that's not an issue. Blimp of throttle it jumps out the water at 30mph with ease.



Pump build

•stock 650 Kawasaki X2 pump

•hooker 10/16 prop

•prowatercraft racing intake stuffer

•Westcoast super deep 44mm intake grate

•TBM pump stuffer

•PJS rip turn nozzle Last edited by TexomaMan_X2; Today at 08:43 PM . Let the good times roll #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 55 Posts 29,760 Re: Hooker 10/16 prop? Either get a taller impeller or go smaller on the reduction nozzle. This would entail you getting a 1" spacer and ditching the stock 3 piece nozzle (no trim) Something around an 80mm, maybe smaller. You could start with a stock SXR nozzle (76mm) and see where that puts you as far as peak rpms....7900 is TOO high. At least with the SXR nozzle you can bore up to get in the sweet zone. Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 08:43 PM . Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,324 Re: Hooker 10/16 prop? Isn't the rip turn nozzle 87mm bore? Switch back to stock x2. I agree with playing with nozzle sizes to fine tune peak speed and rpm.



This will reduce some of the bottom end pull, but give you more up top and reduce peak rpm.



Could also have impros increase the pitch on the trailing edge. This will also increase peak.speed reduce rpm without affecting overall load too much. Meaning the impeller will keep mosy of its characteristics. Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 09:03 PM . #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2014 Location Texas Age 29 Posts 117 Re: Hooker 10/16 prop? Taller impellar, what does that mean number wise? 10/16 so I should look at a 10/18? How dramatic is each number in change in performance wise and what's the front number vs rear number? I like the bolt and go procedures lol so taking a prop out and putting in a new one to work with my other stuff sounds best. Would a different intake great load pump more to slow it down on rpms? I read that no grate loads pump better than others but risky business getting body parts hurt. That's why I went open with westcoast and heard it rails better with the deep walls. Let the good times roll Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) aggrovated, jdpilot Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules