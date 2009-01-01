Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for input on possible candidate for first ski with some issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Gainesville Age 20 Posts 1 Looking for input on possible candidate for first ski with some issues So I am looking to pickup a ski for cheap to have some fun with till I can afford a boat. I have found one that I am interested in but haven't done much work on skis so I want to make sure the issue it has isn't so serious that I should pass on it. The ski is a 1993 Kawasaki 750ss and it looks like it's in great shape cosemetically and even has the original owners manual. However, the ski only starts on starting fluid right now and then eventually dies when the fluid runs out. The guys said he's happy to run a compression test with me and everything so I'm fairly sure it's just the carbs needing a rebuild. I am comfortable working on carbs as I have done a lot on motorcycles so I just want to make sure that people with some more ski specific knowledge agree that it should be something I can get running well for a reasonable ammount with some elbow grease. It comes with a good trailer, title, and trailer registration. He was asking $900 but I talked him down to $500. Let me know if this is a reasonable deal for the condition of the ski, thanks in advance! I can't wait to get on the water. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) chriss614 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

