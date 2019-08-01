Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 XP and 06 wake #1 I dream skis Join Date May 2006 Location Texas Posts 665 96 XP and 06 wake I have a 96 XP, new Mikuni brand rebuilds, new OEM VTS boot, new wear ring, new black tip mats and seat cover, new graphic kit, all not installed yet. Steering cable is very smooth, 1 year old old lines and filter, engine has 1 hour on those. Hood needs to be heat gunned and the gauges are fried looking. Multi gauge seem good (I never pay attention to gauges). Fuel tank was just cleaned. Passed fuel pressure check, popoffs at 32ish PSI. Runs great, many extra parts (carbon rings, pumps, etc) Gates fuel lines



Exhaust bung was welded by local fan shop, no JB weld



Comes with an galvanized trailer that the paperwork is lost on, VIN deteriorated.



Included is an 06 Wake, bad MPEM, ran before MPEM was removed, no title and gauges do not work otherwise complete. I have video of it running.



1200 for both skis



I'm in Corpus Christi Texas



XP has title in my name and current registration until 2020. Wake has no title but have proof of me getting it legally from previous owner.



Xp has only seen 2 hours of salt. Was flushed and fluid filmed after rides

only trade I would consider is for a RN superjet







