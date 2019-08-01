Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: X4 1100 for sale #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2006 Location Bay City Michigan Age 33 Posts 213 X4 1100 for sale For sale is a 1996 x4 1100. I bought it back in January/February time frame to try it out this summer from Scott McKenna. It is the funniest sit down I ever rode. The ski has power for days and handles like a slot car on the water. Only reason I am selling is, because I will be building my own with bigger pump/motor/carbs and the money I receive from this ski will go towards the new build. Only thing I changed on it was cosmetics and added a new tach. It pulls 7600 RPMS all day. I have 8.1 hours on it since I owned it. The skis is as quick as my rxx to about 61/62 mph and this is with a stock pump. I can help with shipping, get you videos of it running ect. Or you can come take it for a spin and see how fun it is for yourself. Ski is located in Michigan.



List of mods are below.





96 seadoo X4 hull

Modded waterbox with zxi 1100 guts inside (not ear bleeding loud like most 1100s)

low hour Kawi ZXI1100 powerplant

ADA Pump gas head

Stock rejetted carbs, breathers, adaptors

R&D timing advance

Custom aftermarket elec. box

95 x4 set back pump

R&D Trim tabs

R&D Trim nozzle set up

UMI Steering and Bars

Painted 95 X4 hood

New paint when built

jettrim seat

Odi lock grips

Hydroturf side rails

Odyssey sponsons

Billet Gas cap

Black grab handle

IPD graphics



Call or text 989-906-4370









#2 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2006 Location Bay City Michigan Age 33 Posts 213 Re: X4 1100 for sale





#3 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2006 Location Bay City Michigan Age 33 Posts 213 Re: X4 1100 for sale Price is 4000





#4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location celina ohio Posts 338 Re: X4 1100 for sale Let's talk about the rxxlol



