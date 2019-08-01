|
|
Re: X4 1100 for sale
Price is 4000
Re: X4 1100 for sale
Let's talk about the rxxlol
Re: X4 1100 for sale
Its fun and has great mid range, but doesn't handle as good as the x4 1100. hands down one of the funniest skis. The added weight makes it stay in the water and turn better than 800. This is why I want to build one from scratch since I have most parts from my old 800 limited set up and can fund the build for bigger motor, pump and carbs.
Last edited by superstock1986; Today at 10:34 AM.
