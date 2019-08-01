 Sea doo x4 1100 for sale
  Today, 07:55 AM #1
    superstock1986
    Sea doo x4 1100 for sale

    For sale is a 1996 x4 1100. I bought it back in January/February time frame to try it out this summer from Scott McKenna. It is the funniest sit down I ever rode. The ski has power for days and handles like a slot car on the water. Only reason I am selling is, because I will be building my own with bigger pump/motor/carbs and the money I receive from this ski will go towards the new build. Only thing I changed on it was cosmetics and added a new tach. It pulls 7600 RPMS all day. I have 8.1 hours on it since I owned it. The skis is as quick as my rxx to about 61/62 mph and this is with a stock pump. I can help with shipping, get you videos of it running ect. Or you can come take it for a spin and see how fun it is for yourself. Ski is located in Michigan.

    List of mods are below.


    96 seadoo X4 hull
    Modded waterbox with zxi 1100 guts inside (not ear bleeding loud like most 1100s)
    low hour Kawi ZXI1100 powerplant
    ADA Pump gas head
    Stock rejetted carbs, breathers, adaptors
    R&D timing advance
    Custom aftermarket elec. box
    95 x4 set back pump
    R&D Trim tabs
    R&D Trim nozzle set up
    UMI Steering and Bars
    Painted 95 X4 hood
    New paint when built
    jettrim seat
    Odi lock grips
    Hydroturf side rails
    Odyssey sponsons
    Billet Gas cap
    Black grab handle
    IPD graphics


    Call or text 989-906-4370




    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 07:56 AM #2
    superstock1986
    Re: Sea doo x4 1100 for sale




    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 08:02 AM #3
    superstock1986
    Re: Sea doo x4 1100 for sale

    Asking 4000 obo


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
