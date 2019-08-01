For sale is a 1996 x4 1100. I bought it back in January/February time frame to try it out this summer from Scott McKenna. It is the funniest sit down I ever rode. The ski has power for days and handles like a slot car on the water. Only reason I am selling is, because I will be building my own with bigger pump/motor/carbs and the money I receive from this ski will go towards the new build. Only thing I changed on it was cosmetics and added a new tach. It pulls 7600 RPMS all day. I have 8.1 hours on it since I owned it. The skis is as quick as my rxx to about 61/62 mph and this is with a stock pump. I can help with shipping, get you videos of it running ect. Or you can come take it for a spin and see how fun it is for yourself. Ski is located in Michigan.
List of mods are below.
96 seadoo X4 hull
Modded waterbox with zxi 1100 guts inside (not ear bleeding loud like most 1100s)
low hour Kawi ZXI1100 powerplant
ADA Pump gas head
Stock rejetted carbs, breathers, adaptors
R&D timing advance
Custom aftermarket elec. box
95 x4 set back pump
R&D Trim tabs
R&D Trim nozzle set up
UMI Steering and Bars
Painted 95 X4 hood
New paint when built
jettrim seat
Odi lock grips
Hydroturf side rails
Odyssey sponsons
Billet Gas cap
Black grab handle
IPD graphics
Call or text 989-906-4370
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk