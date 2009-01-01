Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Leaking fuel tank #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2003 Location Bay Area CA Posts 107 Leaking fuel tank When I opened the drain plugs after the ride, was surprised by a steady flow of gas.

Drained over 6 gl out the engine bay.

Lucky it didn't blow on me.

At first glance looks like the tank is leaking. I did do the service on the recall about 4 years ago, so when I called the dealer they said it's now my problem.

Gas tank is not hard to replace, but do I really need to pull the engine ????

