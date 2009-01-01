|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Leaking fuel tank
When I opened the drain plugs after the ride, was surprised by a steady flow of gas.
Drained over 6 gl out the engine bay.
Lucky it didn't blow on me.
At first glance looks like the tank is leaking. I did do the service on the recall about 4 years ago, so when I called the dealer they said it's now my problem.
Gas tank is not hard to replace, but do I really need to pull the engine ????
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules