We did a 750 conversion in a x2...sometimes the motor starts backwards.. also it can be idleing on trailer in water and change rotation and engine never dies .. motor and ebox out of a 94 750st..out of time I think ... flywheel key is good ... tripper ohms out at 500 ... any suggestions what's going on Thanks

