 Looking for Keihin 38mm cdkII for my 1990 650 SX
  Yesterday, 10:06 PM
    BrayD
    Looking for Keihin 38mm cdkII for my 1990 650 SX

    I believe I have a the right manifold.

    many thanks.

    Brady
  Yesterday, 10:15 PM
    BrayD
    Re: Looking for Keihin 38mm cdkII for my 1990 650 SX

    Or perhaps an easy alternative?
  Yesterday, 10:23 PM
    Midlake Crisis
    Re: Looking for Keihin 38mm cdkII for my 1990 650 SX

    Ive got one that ran perfect before my 800 swap.



  Yesterday, 10:53 PM
    BrayD
    Re: Looking for Keihin 38mm cdkII for my 1990 650 SX

    .... edited due to double post.
    Last edited by BrayD; Yesterday at 10:54 PM.
  Yesterday, 10:53 PM
    BrayD
    Re: Looking for Keihin 38mm cdkII for my 1990 650 SX

    Quote Originally Posted by Midlake Crisis View Post
    Ive got one that ran perfect before my 800 swap.
    How much? Shipped to Salt Lake. Many thanks.
  Yesterday, 10:56 PM
    BrayD
    Re: Looking for Keihin 38mm cdkII for my 1990 650 SX

    Quote Originally Posted by BrayD View Post
    How much? Shipped to Salt Lake. Many thanks.
    Also. Needs to be the 38mm (from 1991-1993) rather than the 28 mm. CAn you confirm that?
