Looking for Keihin 38mm cdkII for my 1990 650 SX
I believe I have a the right manifold.
many thanks.
Brady
Or perhaps an easy alternative?
Ive got one that ran perfect before my 800 swap.
How much? Shipped to Salt Lake. Many thanks.
Originally Posted by Midlake Crisis
Ive got one that ran perfect before my 800 swap.
Also. Needs to be the 38mm (from 1991-1993) rather than the 28 mm. CAn you confirm that?
Originally Posted by BrayD
How much? Shipped to Salt Lake. Many thanks.
