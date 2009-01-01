 96 XP Rossier pipe tuning
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 06:38 PM #1
    esahlin
    esahlin is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    WA
    Posts
    1

    96 XP Rossier pipe tuning

    I have a 96 XP with a stock head and stock OEM carburetors (choke plates still installed) and a stock propeller and stock pump nozzles. I have the MSD Enhancer instead of an MPEM. Using Factory set MSD spark curve.

    I have attached ProK flame arrestors and a Rossier pipe with a jetworks valve and no ECWI.

    Water box plugged.

    The Rossier mid pipe jet is a 110 and the stinger jet is a 190.

    My first time out:
    1.5 needle and seat stock spring popoff around 35psi
    pilot jets: 75
    Main jets: 145
    High speed screws: 1.25 turns out
    Low speed screws: 1.25 turns out

    Seemed very rich: loaded up and was sluggish until wide open throttle. Didn't get any rpm readings.

    Second time out:
    1.5 needle and seat stock spring popoff about 35psi
    pilot jets: 72.5
    High speed jets: 142.5
    High speed screws: 1/2 (0.5) turns
    Low speed screws: 1.25 turns

    From 0 throttle to about 1/3 throttle seems to have a lean bog (falls flat on its face).

    1/2 throttle to WOT is crisp and acceleration is great.

    Got about 6850 or so RPMs on tiny tach.

    Turned high speed screws in to 1/4 turns out and got about 6950 rpms.

    For the zero to 1/3 throttle stumble I am thinking I should get the 2.0 needle and seat and get popoff to about 23 psi or so. Should I go to 75 pilot jets?

    What kind of rpms should I expect with a stock head, stock prop and stock carbs with the Rossier? Am I headed in the right direction?
    Last edited by esahlin; Today at 06:40 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. esahlin

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 