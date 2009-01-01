Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 XP Rossier pipe tuning #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location WA Posts 1 96 XP Rossier pipe tuning I have a 96 XP with a stock head and stock OEM carburetors (choke plates still installed) and a stock propeller and stock pump nozzles. I have the MSD Enhancer instead of an MPEM. Using Factory set MSD spark curve.



I have attached ProK flame arrestors and a Rossier pipe with a jetworks valve and no ECWI.



Water box plugged.



The Rossier mid pipe jet is a 110 and the stinger jet is a 190.



My first time out:

1.5 needle and seat stock spring popoff around 35psi

pilot jets: 75

Main jets: 145

High speed screws: 1.25 turns out

Low speed screws: 1.25 turns out



Seemed very rich: loaded up and was sluggish until wide open throttle. Didn't get any rpm readings.



Second time out:

1.5 needle and seat stock spring popoff about 35psi

pilot jets: 72.5

High speed jets: 142.5

High speed screws: 1/2 (0.5) turns

Low speed screws: 1.25 turns



From 0 throttle to about 1/3 throttle seems to have a lean bog (falls flat on its face).



1/2 throttle to WOT is crisp and acceleration is great.



Got about 6850 or so RPMs on tiny tach.



Turned high speed screws in to 1/4 turns out and got about 6950 rpms.



For the zero to 1/3 throttle stumble I am thinking I should get the 2.0 needle and seat and get popoff to about 23 psi or so. Should I go to 75 pilot jets?



What kind of rpms should I expect with a stock head, stock prop and stock carbs with the Rossier? Am I headed in the right direction?

