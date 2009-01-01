|
|
-
96 XP Rossier pipe tuning
I have a 96 XP with a stock head and stock OEM carburetors (choke plates still installed) and a stock propeller and stock pump nozzles. I have the MSD Enhancer instead of an MPEM. Using Factory set MSD spark curve.
I have attached ProK flame arrestors and a Rossier pipe with a jetworks valve and no ECWI.
Water box plugged.
The Rossier mid pipe jet is a 110 and the stinger jet is a 190.
My first time out:
1.5 needle and seat stock spring popoff around 35psi
pilot jets: 75
Main jets: 145
High speed screws: 1.25 turns out
Low speed screws: 1.25 turns out
Seemed very rich: loaded up and was sluggish until wide open throttle. Didn't get any rpm readings.
Second time out:
1.5 needle and seat stock spring popoff about 35psi
pilot jets: 72.5
High speed jets: 142.5
High speed screws: 1/2 (0.5) turns
Low speed screws: 1.25 turns
From 0 throttle to about 1/3 throttle seems to have a lean bog (falls flat on its face).
1/2 throttle to WOT is crisp and acceleration is great.
Got about 6850 or so RPMs on tiny tach.
Turned high speed screws in to 1/4 turns out and got about 6950 rpms.
For the zero to 1/3 throttle stumble I am thinking I should get the 2.0 needle and seat and get popoff to about 23 psi or so. Should I go to 75 pilot jets?
What kind of rpms should I expect with a stock head, stock prop and stock carbs with the Rossier? Am I headed in the right direction?
Last edited by esahlin; Today at 06:40 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- esahlin
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules