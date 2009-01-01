1997 Wave Raider 701 - 62T twin carb engine and ski parts
1997 Wave Raider 701- 62T twin carb engine. Comes with complete exhaust, pipe to stinger. (Stinger has small crack.) Everything listed included ( Carbs, Exhaust, Engine plate, starter,fly whl, stator, etc., etc.). Cranks, 148/148 compression. $375 shipped U.S. 48.
E-box less coil and plug wires----------------------------------------------------- $50.00 Shipped
Yellow mirrors ----------------------------------------------------------------------- $40.00 "
Purple Sponsons, with oem acorn nuts ---------------------------------------- $50.00 "
oem Ride Plate, refinished, ready to paint ------------------------------------- $45.00 "
Pruple fuel cap with lanyard ------------------------------------------------------ $ 8.00 "
Fire Extinguisher storage tube --------------------------------------------------- $20.00 "
On/Off lanyard ignition switch with wires to e-box, complete switch ----- $50.00 "
Really mint Raider water box 17" long, 6" in diameter -----------------------$75.00 "
Also have the oem impeller, pump, vanes, drive tunnel, and shafts.
Pump has a small crack in the pump section, fixable, price to ship-------- $50.00 "
Engine bay air duct hoses 2, ----------------------------------------------------- $20.00 "
Hull, title ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Sold