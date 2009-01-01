 1997 Wave Raider 701 - 62T twin carb engine and ski parts
  Today, 05:33 PM
    Cleatusjo
    Cleatusjo is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cleatusjo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co.
    Age
    61
    Posts
    2,237

    1997 Wave Raider 701 - 62T twin carb engine and ski parts

    1997 Wave Raider 701- 62T twin carb engine. Comes with complete exhaust, pipe to stinger. (Stinger has small crack.) Everything listed included ( Carbs, Exhaust, Engine plate, starter,fly whl, stator, etc., etc.). Cranks, 148/148 compression. $375 shipped U.S. 48.

    E-box less coil and plug wires----------------------------------------------------- $50.00 Shipped
    Yellow mirrors ----------------------------------------------------------------------- $40.00 "
    Purple Sponsons, with oem acorn nuts ---------------------------------------- $50.00 "
    oem Ride Plate, refinished, ready to paint ------------------------------------- $45.00 "
    Pruple fuel cap with lanyard ------------------------------------------------------ $ 8.00 "
    Fire Extinguisher storage tube --------------------------------------------------- $20.00 "
    On/Off lanyard ignition switch with wires to e-box, complete switch ----- $50.00 "
    Really mint Raider water box 17" long, 6" in diameter -----------------------$75.00 "
    Also have the oem impeller, pump, vanes, drive tunnel, and shafts.
    Pump has a small crack in the pump section, fixable, price to ship-------- $50.00 "
    Engine bay air duct hoses 2, ----------------------------------------------------- $20.00 "
    Hull, title ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Sold

    P.M me with any offers.
    '94 Kawi TS
    2002 Kawi STX-R

    too much to list
