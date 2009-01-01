Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Seadoo Challenger 2000 with Merc M2 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2002 Location CA Age 45 Posts 261 Seadoo Challenger 2000 with Merc M2 Been reading up on Seadoo jetboats and liking the Challenger 1800 /2000, but found that the dual Rotax is actually better than the single Merc engines? Im familiar with the 787s, but would like to know the Merc engines... whats is wrong or unreliable with them? Is it better to avoid them? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 37 Posts 4,002 Re: Seadoo Challenger 2000 with Merc M2 They are reliable imo. Parts are scarce and\or usually expensive though. Fuel use is prob better than a twin engine boat, and they are probably slower out of the hole than a twin engine boat. However, they are fuel injected, so no replacing fuel lines, rebuilding carbs, rave valves, etc. How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) 1957Dave Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules