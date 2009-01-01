 Seadoo Challenger 2000 with Merc M2
    Seadoo Challenger 2000 with Merc M2

    Been reading up on Seadoo jetboats and liking the Challenger 1800 /2000, but found that the dual Rotax is actually better than the single Merc engines? Im familiar with the 787s, but would like to know the Merc engines... whats is wrong or unreliable with them? Is it better to avoid them?
    Re: Seadoo Challenger 2000 with Merc M2

    They are reliable imo. Parts are scarce and\or usually expensive though. Fuel use is prob better than a twin engine boat, and they are probably slower out of the hole than a twin engine boat. However, they are fuel injected, so no replacing fuel lines, rebuilding carbs, rave valves, etc.
