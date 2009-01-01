|
|
-
Seadoo Challenger 2000 with Merc M2
Been reading up on Seadoo jetboats and liking the Challenger 1800 /2000, but found that the dual Rotax is actually better than the single Merc engines? Im familiar with the 787s, but would like to know the Merc engines... whats is wrong or unreliable with them? Is it better to avoid them?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Seadoo Challenger 2000 with Merc M2
They are reliable imo. Parts are scarce and\or usually expensive though. Fuel use is prob better than a twin engine boat, and they are probably slower out of the hole than a twin engine boat. However, they are fuel injected, so no replacing fuel lines, rebuilding carbs, rave valves, etc.
- How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?
"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- 1957Dave
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules