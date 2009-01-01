So on my "new-to-me" sxr 800, the previous owner drilled new holes on the steering plate so he could have the handle bar mounting brackets running parallel to run a straight bar as his handle bars (and I guess could also give a -2 affect), it's not awesome but it works for me! However, they're too narrow for my liking and I'm curious if anyone has done their own DIY straight bars like this, and if so, what sort of pipe you used for it.

I have access to galvanize conduit and copper pipe which is the right diameter, but they're both fairly thin walled and don't want to risk bending/kinking. What are some solid, readily available options?