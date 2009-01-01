|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
650sx cooling routing Mariner exhaust
I have an 88 650sx with single inlet PJS exhaust manifold and Mariner Pipe, I would like to verify my cooling line routing, I have read through a lot of the existing threads and they contradict themselves, don't make sense or want dual cooling from pump so here we go......
Feed line from pump- Comes from pump, makes a "U" at pump to through hull fitting on Starboard side of ski (right) to bulk head in engine compartment, from there it should go from Starboard to port side of ski and connect to bottom of my PJS single inlet exhaust manifold.
Head feed- From top of head Port side (left) to closest inlet on Mariner head pipe, set up w threaded to barbed 90 brass fitting
Stinger/Pisser- From second line on Mariner head pipe, run inline to stinger and "T" off for single pisser.
Return line to pump- There are only 2 lines on the head pipe so I think this should be capped at the bulk head on the port side headed back to the pump?
Any help would be appreciated...
..
-
Top Dog
Re: 650sx cooling routing Mariner exhaust
All correct, except the "return line" runs to the pump cavity and not the pump itself.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules