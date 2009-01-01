Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx cooling routing Mariner exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Apple valley Age 35 Posts 6 650sx cooling routing Mariner exhaust I have an 88 650sx with single inlet PJS exhaust manifold and Mariner Pipe, I would like to verify my cooling line routing, I have read through a lot of the existing threads and they contradict themselves, don't make sense or want dual cooling from pump so here we go......



Feed line from pump - Comes from pump, makes a "U" at pump to through hull fitting on Starboard side of ski (right) to bulk head in engine compartment, from there it should go from Starboard to port side of ski and connect to bottom of my PJS single inlet exhaust manifold.



Head feed- From top of head Port side (left) to closest inlet on Mariner head pipe, set up w threaded to barbed 90 brass fitting



Stinger/Pisser- From second line on Mariner head pipe, run inline to stinger and "T" off for single pisser.



Return line to pump- There are only 2 lines on the head pipe so I think this should be capped at the bulk head on the port side headed back to the pump?



All correct, except the "return line" runs to the pump cavity and not the pump itself.

