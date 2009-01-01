Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1995 750 SXI / Possible seize? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2008 Location Hazard Kentucky Age 47 Posts 2 1995 750 SXI / Possible seize? Riding ski at full throttle on glass.. Ski does complete shut down.. I try to restart.. Will restart but when applying throttle it shuts down.. As if starving for fuel.. Tow machine to shore.. When i get to shore and pull hood notice oil residue in bottom of engine compartment... Further inspection discover both oil injector lines have become brittle and broken away from carbs .... Get ski home and compression test shows 120lbs each cylinder... I would assume if seizure those numbers would not be same and for sure lower?.. Ski will start up and sounds amazing now that its in my garage! Revs to the moon as if nothing is wrong.. I also used compression tester on my superjet and it shows 155lbs each cylinder... Just wanted to make sure gauge was good... Any suggestions as to next step?? Thinking about hooking oil lines back up and going to lake for test run? What are chances of that working? Was considering pulling the head to check for scoring? Any insight PLEASE.. Thanks in advance.. #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,948 Re: 1995 750 SXI / Possible seize? you can always remove head and see.

get rid of the oil injection and run premix.

