Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 98 SXI Pro Weird/Hard Start #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2017 Location Prior Lake, MN Posts 59 98 SXI Pro Weird/Hard Start Hi guys, I picked up an sxi pro not too long ago because of a very odd series of events that forced the guy to sell it literally that day. I just got lucky and happened to see it on CL 5 minutes after he posted.



Anyway, here's the deal. big pin dual carb, completely stock. The thing starts up and runs in an instant on the trailer. I usually only give it half choke or none at all on the first startup of the day. drop it in the lake, and it'll crank for about 10 seconds, then if you slowly apply more throttle it sputters for a second or 2 then starts up. After falling off out in the middle of the lake it doesn't love to start back up, but if you choke it halfway that seems to help it start easier, but still needs throttle to get her going. I should mention that the thing absolutely rips when it's running. After I do get it started, no bogging, no hiccups. It'll run all day.



It has never actually left my stranded, but it's always in the back of my mind that it might happen one of these days and leave me out there. I just want to get ahead of any problems that may be simple and easy right now, instead of letting them turn into hard and complex.



A few things off the top of my head:

1. Am I looking at a lean or fat low jet? I am always tentative to mess with jets on a good running ski because I simple don't have enough experience in really tuning in a ski to run right.



2. If I need to be adjusting the jets, should I be making the exact same changes on each carb as I do it? This is my first dual carb ski.



3. Is seafoam an option to clear out any gunk that may have accumulated anywhere? I have no experience with seafoam in 2 strokes, don't know if its a good or bad idea.



As always, I appreciate any input you all give!



Thanks



Nick 1998 750sxi pro

1994 750sx

1989 650sx

1987 550/650 swap

1984 js550 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 36 Posts 3,447 Re: 98 SXI Pro Weird/Hard Start I would pull the carbs, check the jets, and while you're at it, rebuild both carbs. Use only genuine Mikuni rebuild kits. They are a bit more expensive but well worth it. This may not be the issue, but given the age of the ski and unknown past history, it's a good first step. Once the carbs are good you can rule out that and move on. I would check the jets and screw sizes against the shop manual. Info is also available online, screenshot shown below. Be sure to check the screen fuel filters in each. And yes changes to both carbs will be identical.



I would avoid sea foam. Instead another worthwhile activity would be to replace the fuel lines. This is pretty straight forward. A shop manual will have a diagram, but basically you remove one line at a time and replace with new tubing, and it'll go pretty easy. Also check any fuel filters in the lines themselves if there are any. might be worth pulling the fuel pick up off the tank and checking that everything is ok inside with the pick up lines too.



With an old ski like this, I would progressively check over everything given unknown history. Rebuild carbs, change fuel lines, change the crank seals on the engine, do a leakdown test on the engine, make sure all the bearings in the pump, bulkhead bearing support, and crank spin smoothly, impeller to wear ring clearance looks good, and so forth.



At the very least, once the carbs are rebuilt report back with what you've found.



1998 pro jets.JPG Last edited by theVetteman3; Today at 02:03 PM . 1985 JS550/800 "Pretty Red": Newmiller 800, Rhaas 750 pump conv. [56.3mph gps]

2009 1100 SJ: Kawi 1100 build in progress

2009 SJ MINT: KP steering adaptor, Worx 228 intake [45.8mph gps]

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, cheater pipe [47.8mph gps]

1994 XiR: 830cc Superstock, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 3DR hull mods [TBD]



#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2005 Location Right here Posts 12,117 Re: 98 SXI Pro Weird/Hard Start Does it have the stock airbox with 'trumpets' still intact? #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2017 Location Prior Lake, MN Posts 59 Re: 98 SXI Pro Weird/Hard Start Vetteman3, thank you again for your input, you are always a wealth of knowledge on this forum. I figured carb rebuilds were in order, that will be my first step in the process, along with new fuel lines which I already have.



SxiPro, yes, it still has the original airbox, the one that says twin carb 750 on it. everything is clean and in good shape, I pulled the box off and cleaned the air filters as my first troubleshooting step. 1998 750sxi pro

1994 750sx

1989 650sx

1987 550/650 swap

1984 js550 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) MitchInMN Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules